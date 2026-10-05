Mercedes-Benz opens GLC Electric bookings, Pune-made 400 4Matic for India
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Mercedes-Benz is now taking bookings for its GLC Electric SUV, set to launch on November 4.
The 400 4Matic variant will be made locally in Pune, marking a big step for the brand's electric push in India.
GLC Electric 490hp AWD, ₹80L-90L
The GLC Electric packs a punch with 490-hp, all-wheel drive, and a 0 to 100km/h sprint in just 4.3 seconds.
It offers a massive 715km range (WLTP) and supports super-fast charging: think 300km added in just 10 minutes.
Inside, you get a huge AI-powered Hyperscreen dashboard.
Expect pricing between ₹80 and 90 lakh as Mercedes aims to win over India's luxury EV crowd.