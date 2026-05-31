Mercedes-Benz recalls 99 G-Class EVs in India for wheel-bolt defect
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Mercedes-Benz is recalling 99 G-Class electric SUVs in India because of a wheel bolt defect that could affect driving stability and raise accident risks.
These vehicles were made between July 2024 and August 2025.
It's the second recall from Mercedes-Benz in India this year, following an earlier fix for ADAS issues in other models.
Mercedes-Benz dealerships to notify affected owners
Mercedes-Benz dealerships will personally reach out to affected owners, and the company suggests contacting your local dealer if you have questions.
This move shows Mercedes-Benz is serious about keeping its cars safe and reliable for everyone on the road.