Mercedes-Benz recalls 99 G-Class EVs in India for wheel-bolt defect Auto May 31, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 99 G-Class electric SUVs in India because of a wheel bolt defect that could affect driving stability and raise accident risks.

These vehicles were made between July 2024 and August 2025.

It's the second recall from Mercedes-Benz in India this year, following an earlier fix for ADAS issues in other models.