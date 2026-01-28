This is how Mercedes-Benz's 'extreme' CLE coupe will look like

Mercedes-Benz has teased its upcoming 'extreme' CLE, a model that goes beyond just a new AMG. The car is expected to be the brand's second Mythos vehicle and will likely come with the firm's new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter, flat-plane-crank V8 engine. The powertrain could deliver up to 650hp and 800Nm of torque in the coupe version.

Sub-brand Mercedes Mythos: A glimpse into ultra-luxury Launched in 2022, the Mercedes Mythos is an ultra-luxury low-volume sub-brand. The first car under this label was Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, which was produced in just 250 units. The company has now teased its next model with photos of the coupe undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden.

Specifications A look at the design The teaser photos show the coupe under a tight-fitting camouflage wrap, but some features are still visible. These include a wide lower grille opening and a massive wing on the trunk. The car also looks like it has a wider track than usual. Mercedes describes this "extreme model" as having a connection to the popular CLE but promises an even more uncompromising appearance for it.

