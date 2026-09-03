Mercedes-Benz unveils CONCEPT AMG GT XX at new Gurugram studio
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Mercedes-Benz just opened its first Mercedes-Benz Studio in India in Gurugram, giving car fans a fresh space to check out its vehicle displays, explore design materials, shop for Mercedes-Benz Collection merchandise, and even grab a coffee at the Lavonne Cafe, with menu items inspired by Mercedes-Benz style.
The launch also featured the Indian debut of the all-electric CONCEPT AMG GT XX.
CONCEPT AMG GT XX, F1 e-bikes
The CONCEPT AMG GT XX packs over 1,000 kW of power and can hit over 360km/h, plus it charges up to a 400km range in just five minutes (pretty wild).
Mercedes also rolled out its F1-inspired e-bike range with City, Track, and Rallye models (priced ₹4.2-7.6 lakh).
The brand plans to gradually extend the format to other Indian metropolitan cities.