Mercedes-Benz unveils electric GLC SUV at CES 2026
Mercedes-Benz just revealed its all-electric GLC SUV at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
The GLC 400 4MATIC brings serious power with 483hp from dual motors and can travel up to 713km on a single charge, thanks to advanced battery tech.
It's set to arrive in the US by late 2026.
Tech-forward features
The new GLC runs on Mercedes's latest MB.OS and fourth-gen MBUX system, boosted by AI from Microsoft and Google.
There's an optional 39.1-inch Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard for a futuristic vibe.
Interior & audio upgrades
This is the first car with a certified vegan interior, plus intelligent air suspension for smoother rides.
Music lovers get Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple CarPlay and native audiobook streaming built right in.
Smarter driving experience
With MB.DRIVE powered by NVIDIA AI, you get advanced driver assistance like assisted city navigation, AI-powered sensors for increased awareness, and steering adjustments—making every drive feel safer and smarter.