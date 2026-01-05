Mercedes-Benz unveils electric GLC SUV at CES 2026 Auto Jan 05, 2026

Mercedes-Benz just revealed its all-electric GLC SUV at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The GLC 400 4MATIC brings serious power with 483hp from dual motors and can travel up to 713km on a single charge, thanks to advanced battery tech.

It's set to arrive in the US by late 2026.