Mercedes-Benz unveils new Maybach S-Class with self-righting logo
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the 2026 Maybach S-Class, and it's got some serious upgrades.
There's a larger, illuminated grille with vertical slats, sleek new headlamps with rose gold touches, and it's even longer than before, giving off major luxury vibes.
The fresh alloy wheels come with a self-righting Mercedes logo for that extra flex.
The car gets a beefed-up V-8 engine
Inside, you get more leather choices plus a vegan upholstery option.
The signature "Superscreen" dashboard stays but now features exclusive Maybach visuals.
Rear seats recline up to 43 degrees and offer heating, ventilation, and massage—all controllable by smartphone-style remotes.
On performance: there's a beefed-up V-8 (537hp), a plug-in hybrid version (585hp), and the top-tier S 680 might pack either a V-8 or V-12 depending on where you are.
Expect to see it in India by early 2027.