Mercedes-Benz unveils new Maybach S-Class with self-righting logo

The car gets a beefed-up V-8 engine

Inside, you get more leather choices plus a vegan upholstery option.

The signature "Superscreen" dashboard stays but now features exclusive Maybach visuals.

Rear seats recline up to 43 degrees and offer heating, ventilation, and massage—all controllable by smartphone-style remotes.

On performance: there's a beefed-up V-8 (537hp), a plug-in hybrid version (585hp), and the top-tier S 680 might pack either a V-8 or V-12 depending on where you are.

Expect to see it in India by early 2027.