Mercedes-Benz V-Class LWB launched in India, priced at ₹1.4cr

MPV is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

This six-seater is listed as either 5,370mm or 5,140mm long, giving you loads of space for friends or gear thanks to flexible second and third rows.

The petrol model packs a 2.0L turbo engine with mild-hybrid tech (up to 251hp), while the diesel puts out 237hp; both use a smooth nine-speed auto gearbox.

You get AIRMATIC suspension for comfy rides, electric sliding doors, a premium Burmester sound system, and customizable ambient lighting.