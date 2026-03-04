Mercedes-Benz V-Class LWB launched in India, priced at ₹1.4cr
Mercedes-Benz has launched the V-Class Extra Long Wheelbase (LWB) MPV in India, priced at ₹1.4 crore for both petrol and diesel versions.
Bookings are open now, and deliveries start late March 2026.
MPV is offered with petrol and diesel powertrains
This six-seater is listed as either 5,370mm or 5,140mm long, giving you loads of space for friends or gear thanks to flexible second and third rows.
The petrol model packs a 2.0L turbo engine with mild-hybrid tech (up to 251hp), while the diesel puts out 237hp; both use a smooth nine-speed auto gearbox.
You get AIRMATIC suspension for comfy rides, electric sliding doors, a premium Burmester sound system, and customizable ambient lighting.
Other highlights include ventilated massage seats and Level 2 ADAS
All three rows get ventilated seats, while the second-row captain's chairs offer massage and deployable calf support—so road trips are basically spa days on wheels.
Safety isn't left behind: there are seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS for semi-autonomous driving help, and a full 360-degree camera setup.
If you want luxury travel with serious comfort (and have the budget), this one's worth checking out!