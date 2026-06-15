Mercedes launches S-Class plug-in hybrid at ₹2.2cr

Charging efficiency

Electric-only range of up to 115km

The S 450e offers an electric-only range of up to 115km, one of the longest for a plug-in hybrid luxury sedan in India. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes using a 60kW DC fast charger. This combination of power and efficiency makes the new S-Class an attractive option for those looking for a high-performance luxury vehicle with advanced technological features.