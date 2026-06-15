Mercedes launches S-Class plug-in hybrid at ₹2.2cr
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated 2026 S-Class in India, introducing the country's first-ever plug-in hybrid variant of the luxury sedan. The new model, called S 450e, is priced between ₹2.2 crore and ₹2.38 crore (ex-showroom). This is a premium of about ₹35 lakh over its predecessor which started at ₹1.85 crore. Bookings for this premium sedan are now open with deliveries expected around Diwali 2026.
Performance specs
The sedan promises a fuel efficiency of 32km/l
The S 450e is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six petrol engine, an electric motor, and a 22kWh battery pack. Together, they generate a combined output of 435hp and torque of up to 680Nm. The sedan can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds with an impressive fuel efficiency rating of up to 32km/l on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.
Charging efficiency
Electric-only range of up to 115km
The S 450e offers an electric-only range of up to 115km, one of the longest for a plug-in hybrid luxury sedan in India. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes using a 60kW DC fast charger. This combination of power and efficiency makes the new S-Class an attractive option for those looking for a high-performance luxury vehicle with advanced technological features.
Aesthetic upgrades
What else is new?
The updated S-Class features a larger grille with chrome three-pointed star inserts, an optional illuminated grille surround, and revised Digital Light LED headlamps with star-themed graphics. The rear section gets lamps with illuminated star motifs and animated lighting sequences. Inside, the long-wheelbase model comes as standard with executive rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees, offering heating, ventilation, and massage functions for all passengers.
Tech upgrades
MBUX Superscreen for seamless connectivity and entertainment
The new S-Class also gets a Burmester 4D surround sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, four-zone climate control, and connected-car functions. It sports dual 13.1-inch screens for rear passengers that support streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. The main highlight of the cabin is the new MBUX Superscreen which integrates a 14.4-inch OLED central touchscreen with a digital instrument cluster and front passenger display, all powered by Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS software.
Safety upgrades
E-Active Body Control suspension system
The updated S-Class comes with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera. It also features Mercedes-Benz's E-Active Body Control suspension system for enhanced ride comfort and stability. These advanced safety and chassis technologies make the new S-Class an even more attractive option for luxury car buyers in India.