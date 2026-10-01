Mercedes-Maybach set to unveil S-Class facelift with next-level luxury

Under the hood, you get options: a powerful V-12 engine or a hybrid V-8 for those who want a bit of green with their speed.

The ride stays smooth thanks to smart air suspension, while the outside gets a fresh look with rose gold-accented lights and that signature Maybach grille.

Inside, it's all comfort, think automatic doors, customizable lighting, MBUX superscreen with virtual assistant support, plus tons of ways to personalize colors and materials.

Basically, it's luxury made just for you.