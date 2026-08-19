Mercedes reveals 2027 C-Class with new look, AI-powered cabin
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the next-generation 2027 C-Class in Stuttgart. The new model comes with a refreshed design, advanced technology, and an updated powertrain. This is the first time that buyers can choose between an internal combustion engine (ICE) or electric version of the same nameplate. The production units will start hitting US dealerships in the first half of 2027.
Design details
The sedan looks like its bigger S-Class sibling
The 2027 C-Class sports a new look with updated headlights and grille design, matching the smaller CLA as well as E- and S-Class sedans.
The front end features a large illuminated Mercedes badge and a taller grille with more chrome.
At the rear, there are three-pointed star taillights that make the C-Class look like its bigger siblings.
Personalization features
'Plus' package is now available
The 2027 C-Class continues to offer an AMG Line package, but this generation adds a "Plus" package for more aggressive trim on the spoiler lip and tailpipe trim.
Two new exterior colors, Miami Silver Metallic and bluish Moody Sky Grey Metallic, have been introduced along with fresh 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, including AMG wheels.
Tech upgrades
The MBUX infotainment system gets an upgrade
The interior of the 2027 C-Class retains its S-Class-like traits but gets an upgraded MBUX infotainment system.
The gas version sticks to two separate screens for the cluster and infotainment (12.3-inch and 11.9-inch, respectively), unlike its electric counterpart, which comes with a Hyperscreen setup.
The AI assistant uses Google's Gemini as well as Microsoft's Bing and OpenAI's ChatGPT to assist users.
Comfort upgrades
It features a Burmester surround sound system
The 2027 C-Class comes with an optional 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester surround sound system.
It also features 64-color ambient lighting with 10 different "color worlds" to create the perfect atmosphere in the cabin.
The latest version of MB.OS allows over-the-air software updates and customization through the Mercedes-Benz store or smartphone app.
Performance specs
The ICE version packs a new engine
The 2027 C-Class will come with an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 255hp and 400Nm of torque.
The output remains the same as before but now comes with an electric auxiliary compressor that helps spool the turbocharger up faster for better responsiveness off the line.
An overboost function also provides up to an additional 27hp for about 20 seconds.