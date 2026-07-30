Mercedes reveals new GLA with electric and hybrid powertrains

The GLA Electric SUV packs an 85kWh battery, promising rapid charging capabilities. You can add up to 266km of range in just about 10 minutes.

The vehicle has a range of up to 657 kilometer, as per European WLTP test.

It gets a new sheet metal, revamped headlights, and a new taillight design that emphasizes the GLA's width. The SUV is available with 18- to 20-inch wheels.

The wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer, increasing to 109. 8 inches overall.