Mercedes reveals new GLA with electric and hybrid powertrains
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2028 model of its entry-level compact crossover, the GLA. The new version comes with a complete redesign and major upgrades under the hood. The automaker is offering two powertrain types: electric and hybrid, with multiple variants within each. The GLA 250+ Electric variant produces 268hp while the more powerful dual-motor GLA 350 4Matic Electric churns out 349hp. The hybrid variant uses a newly developed turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Power specs
The SUV offers an impressive driving range
The GLA Electric SUV packs an 85kWh battery, promising rapid charging capabilities. You can add up to 266km of range in just about 10 minutes.
The vehicle has a range of up to 657 kilometer, as per European WLTP test.
It gets a new sheet metal, revamped headlights, and a new taillight design that emphasizes the GLA's width. The SUV is available with 18- to 20-inch wheels.
The wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer, increasing to 109. 8 inches overall.
Cabin details
It features a digital dash and touchscreen powered by MBUX
The interior of the 2028 GLA Electric SUV gets a digital dash and touchscreen powered by Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system.
It also comes with a panoramic glass roof and streaming apps on a passenger display as optional extras.
While pricing for the new crossover remains unannounced ahead of its launch next year, it is expected to start in the mid-$40,000s—slightly above the 2026 GLA 250's base price of $42,850 (including destination).