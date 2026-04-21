Mercedes unveils 2027 C-Class EV with triple-screen glass dashboard
Mercedes revealed its 2027 C-Class EV, and the dashboard is a total tech flex.
You get three separate displays under a single piece of glass, a 10.3-inch digital cluster, a big 14-inch infotainment display, and a panel just for your favorite images—all tucked under one glass sheet for that ultra-clean look.
If you want even more interaction, there's an optional Superscreen upgrade that turns the passenger-side screen into a touchscreen.
Mercedes all in on electrification
Built on a dedicated electric platform (not just converted from gas), the new C-Class EV shows Mercedes is all in on electrification, just like with its GLC electric SUV.
The triple-screen setup isn't just for this car either; it's rolling out in high-end models like the S-Class and AMG GT Four-Door Coupe too.
Gorden Wagener summed up the vibe: "You want to have a visual reference on the screen, or you might want to watch a movie and stuff like that. So yeah, you need big screens." and clearly, Mercedes wants you to notice.