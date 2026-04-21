Mercedes unveils 2027 C-Class EV with triple-screen glass dashboard

Mercedes all in on electrification

Built on a dedicated electric platform (not just converted from gas), the new C-Class EV shows Mercedes is all in on electrification, just like with its GLC electric SUV.

The triple-screen setup isn't just for this car either; it's rolling out in high-end models like the S-Class and AMG GT Four-Door Coupe too.

Gorden Wagener summed up the vibe: "You want to have a visual reference on the screen, or you might want to watch a movie and stuff like that. So yeah, you need big screens." and clearly, Mercedes wants you to notice.