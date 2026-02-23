MG 520 to debut in India by October: What to expect

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a brand-new 7-seater SUV, codenamed 520, by October 2026. Likely to be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 platform, this SUV will be available in both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and full electric (EV) options—so you can pick what fits your vibe.

SUV will get Level-2 ADAS for extra safety tech You'll spot the MG 520 by its dual-pod LED headlights, honeycomb grille, and wraparound taillights.

Inside, expect a roomy cabin with a big 12.8-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS for extra safety tech, and a handy 360-degree camera.

EV variant will get a bigger battery The PHEV version mixes a petrol engine with an electric motor for up to 195hp and can go up to about 100km on electric power alone (some sources cite up to 125km on the CLTC cycle)—pretty solid for city commutes.

The EV variant gets an even bigger battery (56.7kWh) and more punch at up to 134hp.