Key design details of MG Astor revealed in spy images
British automaker MG Motor is expected to launch its Astor SUV in India by Diwali this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied, revealing its key design highlights. The images suggest that it will have a hexagonal-shaped radiator grille, sleek LED headlights, red-colored brake calipers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Here are more details.
The car will be 4,314mm long
The MG Astor will have a sculpted hood, a hexagonal radiator grille with a honeycomb mesh, mesh-patterned air vents on the front bumper, and LED projector headlamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,585mm, a ground clearance of 205mm, and a length of 4,314mm.
The SUV will be available with two engine choices
The MG Astor is expected to be offered with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
The vehicle will offer a panoramic sunroof and ADAS
The MG Astor will have a blacked-out cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iSmart connected car technology. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS will ensure the safety of the passengers.
MG Astor: Pricing
The MG Astor is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the SUV will take on rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.