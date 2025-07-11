MG debuts IM5 and IM6 electric vehicles at festival
MG just dropped two new EVs—the sporty IM5 and the SUV-style IM6—at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Both come packed with modern features like heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and sleek designs.
The IM5 stands out with its coupe shape and aerodynamic build, while the IM6 brings rear-wheel steering for smoother drives.
IM5 gets a performance version; rear-wheel steering for the IM6
Inside, the IM5 gets a massive 26.3-inch touchscreen that does it all—digital gages plus infotainment—with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
You get battery options up to 100 kWh (for up to 710km on a charge) and super-fast charging: 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes.
The performance version of the IM5 even goes from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds!
The bigger IM6 SUV offers more boot space (665-liter), a strong single-battery option (624km range), and standard rear-wheel steering for easy handling.