MG debuts IM5 and IM6 electric vehicles at festival

IM5 gets a performance version; rear-wheel steering for the IM6

Inside, the IM5 gets a massive 26.3-inch touchscreen that does it all—digital gages plus infotainment—with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

You get battery options up to 100 kWh (for up to 710km on a charge) and super-fast charging: 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes.

The performance version of the IM5 even goes from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds!

The bigger IM6 SUV offers more boot space (665-liter), a strong single-battery option (624km range), and standard rear-wheel steering for easy handling.