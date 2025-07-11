Hyundai unveils high-performance Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai just pulled the wraps off its Ioniq 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This all-electric sedan packs a punch with dual motors delivering up to 641hp (thanks to N Grin Boost) and 770 Nm torque.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, topping out at 257km/h—pretty wild for an EV.
The battery can be charged at up to 350 kW
The Ioniq 6 N comes with an 84 kWh battery that supports super-fast charging at up to 350 kW.
You can juice it from 10% to 80% in only about 18 minutes—so pit stops are short and sweet.
Adaptive suspension, upgraded e-shift system for better driving experience
Built for both track fun and daily drives, the car features a new N Battery management system for better thermal control, plus adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers.
The upgraded e-Shift system syncs gear changes with ambient lighting for an immersive vibe.
Performance parts, sound modes, and more
Standout features include the N Drift Optimizer, adjustable torque distribution (with 11 levels), and three customizable sound modes if you miss engine noise.
There's also a fresh Performance Blue Pearl color and plenty of performance parts to make it your own.
Pricing is still under wraps but will be announced soon.