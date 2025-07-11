Next Article
Tesla seeks to extend robotaxi service to Arizona
Tesla just asked Arizona officials for the green light to test and run fully self-driving cars around Phoenix—sometimes with safety drivers, sometimes totally solo.
They're hoping for an answer by the end of July 2025.
This comes right after their small robotaxi debut in Austin, Texas, where safety monitors still ride along.
Tesla's move into Arizona
Elon Musk is aiming to roll out more robotaxis soon—not just in Austin but also in the San Francisco Bay Area (if regulators say yes).
Arizona's rules are simpler than California's, so it's a smart move for Tesla. But they'll have some serious competition: Waymo already runs a big driverless taxi service in Phoenix.
If Tesla gets approval, the race for driverless rides is about to get even more interesting.