Tesla seeks to extend robotaxi service to Arizona

Tesla's move into Arizona

Elon Musk is aiming to roll out more robotaxis soon—not just in Austin but also in the San Francisco Bay Area (if regulators say yes).

Arizona's rules are simpler than California's, so it's a smart move for Tesla. But they'll have some serious competition: Waymo already runs a big driverless taxi service in Phoenix.

If Tesla gets approval, the race for driverless rides is about to get even more interesting.