Maserati unveils MCPura at Goodwood Festival Auto Jul 11, 2025

Maserati just dropped the MCPura, their new flagship supercar, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Packing a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine with 630hp and a carbon-fiber chassis, it's an evolution of the MC20.

You can get it as either a coupe or a Cielo convertible.