Maserati unveils MCPura at Goodwood Festival
Maserati just dropped the MCPura, their new flagship supercar, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Packing a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine with 630hp and a carbon-fiber chassis, it's an evolution of the MC20.
You can get it as either a coupe or a Cielo convertible.
MCPura goes from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds
The MCPura rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out near 325km/h.
The F1-inspired engine tech keeps things efficient while still delivering serious power.
Inside, you get a race-style steering wheel and a big touchscreen—definitely not your average dashboard.
Limited units of the hand-built supercar available
Each MCPura is hand-built in Modena with tons of customization options—but there aren't many up for grabs.
Orders opened July 2025 and it's first-come, first-served, so if you want one of these Italian beasts, better move fast!