Tesla launches 1st experience centre in India

Tesla has locked down a 4,000 sq ft spot in BKC on a five-year lease worth ₹23.38 crore—the priciest auto showroom lease ever in India. Expect to see Model Y SUVs and more hitting the floor once doors open.

Model Y SUVs land in Mumbai

Five Model Y SUVs have already landed in Mumbai from Shanghai, but thanks to steep import duties, their final price could top $56,000—way higher than the US tag.

Still, Tesla is betting that its brand power and growing EV buzz will turn heads and maybe even push India's charging network forward.