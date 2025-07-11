Tesla launches 1st experience centre in India
Tesla is officially rolling into India, with its first showroom opening in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex by mid-July 2025 and another planned for Delhi.
Instead of franchising, Tesla is going solo with its own stores—making a bold entry into the world's third-largest car market.
Tesla's BKC showroom
Tesla has locked down a 4,000 sq ft spot in BKC on a five-year lease worth ₹23.38 crore—the priciest auto showroom lease ever in India.
Expect to see Model Y SUVs and more hitting the floor once doors open.
Model Y SUVs land in Mumbai
Five Model Y SUVs have already landed in Mumbai from Shanghai, but thanks to steep import duties, their final price could top $56,000—way higher than the US tag.
Still, Tesla is betting that its brand power and growing EV buzz will turn heads and maybe even push India's charging network forward.