Mazda unveils spacious 2026 CX-5 crossover Auto Jul 10, 2025

Mazda just showed off the redesigned 2026 CX-5 crossover, and it's noticeably larger than before—longer, wider, and with more space for backseat passengers and cargo.

There's also a panoramic sunroof for extra comfort.

In the lineup, this new CX-5 fits right between the smaller CX-50 and the bigger CX-70.