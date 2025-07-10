Next Article
Mazda unveils spacious 2026 CX-5 crossover
Mazda just showed off the redesigned 2026 CX-5 crossover, and it's noticeably larger than before—longer, wider, and with more space for backseat passengers and cargo.
There's also a panoramic sunroof for extra comfort.
In the lineup, this new CX-5 fits right between the smaller CX-50 and the bigger CX-70.
Massive infotainment screen and standard AWD
Inside, you'll find a huge 15.6-inch Google-based infotainment screen with Gemini AI for hands-free controls.
The car keeps its reliable 2.5-liter engine with all-wheel drive as standard. Mazda also confirmed a hybrid version is on the way in 2027.
Fun fact: since its debut in 2012, over 4.5 million CX-5s have been sold worldwide!