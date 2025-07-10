Next Article
Indian firm unveils unique EV motorcycle with manual transmission
Matter Energy just dropped the Aera 5000, an electric bike featuring a manual four-speed gearbox, a rarity in the EV market.
This isn't your average EV—it's designed for riders who want that classic shifting feel, not just futuristic tech.
The starting price is ₹1.94 lakh (about $2,325).
125km range on a single charge
Powered by a 5kWh battery and a 10.5kW motor, the Aera 5000 goes about 125km on one charge and stays cool even in hot weather thanks to liquid cooling.
The bike features a 7-inch touchscreen linked to the MatterVerse app for navigation, geo-fencing, and remote locking.
After launching in Ahmedabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, it's now available in Delhi too—just in time for festive season deliveries.