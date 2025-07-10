Indian firm unveils unique EV motorcycle with manual transmission

125km range on a single charge

Powered by a 5kWh battery and a 10.5kW motor, the Aera 5000 goes about 125km on one charge and stays cool even in hot weather thanks to liquid cooling.

The bike features a 7-inch touchscreen linked to the MatterVerse app for navigation, geo-fencing, and remote locking.

After launching in Ahmedabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, it's now available in Delhi too—just in time for festive season deliveries.