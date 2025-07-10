Lanzante unveils 3-seater, million-dollar supercar
Lanzante just dropped the 95-59, a supercar inspired by their iconic 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR.
With its unique three-seat layout—driver in the middle, friends on either side—it blends classic racing vibes with cutting-edge engineering.
Under the hood, you get a twin-turbo V8 pushing over 850hp, all without any hybrid tech.
Over 850hp on offer from the twin-turbo V8
The 95-59 comes in Ueno Grey as a nod to its race car roots and debuted at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
It delivers 880Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The 95-59 is priced at £1.2 million
At £1.2 million (about $1.63 million), this ride sits between McLaren's Speedtail and the more "affordable" 750S.
Only 59 will ever exist—so if you love rare cars with serious heritage (and have deep pockets), this one's built for you.