Lanzante unveils 3-seater, million-dollar supercar

The 95-59 comes in Ueno Grey as a nod to its race car roots and debuted at Goodwood Festival of Speed. It delivers 880Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The 95-59 is priced at £1.2 million

At £1.2 million (about $1.63 million), this ride sits between McLaren's Speedtail and the more "affordable" 750S.

Only 59 will ever exist—so if you love rare cars with serious heritage (and have deep pockets), this one's built for you.