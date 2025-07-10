Next Article
Ford recalls over 850,000 vehicles for fuel pump defect
Ford just announced a recall of over 850,000 cars and trucks in the US because a faulty fuel pump could make engines stall—definitely not something you want happening while driving.
The recall covers popular models like the Mustang, Lincoln Aviator, and F-Series trucks.
Ford working on a fix
Even though only six people have reported losing power so far, Ford thinks about 1 in 10 recalled vehicles could have this problem. They're working on a fix right now.
If you drive one of these models, keep an eye out for an official recall notice so you can get your car checked and stay safe on the road.