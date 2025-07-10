Tesla plans robotaxi expansion to San Francisco
Tesla's self-driving robotaxi service, which debuted in Austin last month, is set to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area within a month or two—if California regulators give the green light.
Right now, only a handful of Teslas are giving rides in Austin, each with safety monitors on board.
How Tesla's robotaxi service works
Tesla's cars use advanced autonomous tech to offer ride-hailing with significant human supervision (within certain zones).
If approved, this would be one of the first times Bay Area residents could hail a Tesla with a safety monitor up front.
Tesla will be competing against Waymo
Once live, Tesla will be going head-to-head with Waymo—Google's sibling company—which just expanded its own driverless service across more of California.
But it won't be easy: California has some of the strictest rules for self-driving cars anywhere.