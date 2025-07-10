Tesla plans robotaxi expansion to San Francisco

Tesla's cars use advanced autonomous tech to offer ride-hailing with significant human supervision (within certain zones). If approved, this would be one of the first times Bay Area residents could hail a Tesla with a safety monitor up front.

Tesla will be competing against Waymo

Once live, Tesla will be going head-to-head with Waymo—Google's sibling company—which just expanded its own driverless service across more of California.

But it won't be easy: California has some of the strictest rules for self-driving cars anywhere.