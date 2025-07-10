JLR unveils 1st new Range Rover logo in 55 years

This updated logo isn't replacing the old one everywhere. Instead, it'll pop up in places where " Range Rover " doesn't fit, like on labels or subtle patterns. The familiar script stays on vehicles, so the brand keeps its heritage vibe while still feeling current.

New logo debuts on Range Rover's upcoming electric SUV

The first model to wear the new badge is Range Rover's upcoming electric SUV, which is already beating some gas-powered rivals in early tests.

With over 61,000 people waiting for this EV and more electric models (like Sport and Velar EVs) coming next year, it looks like Range Rover is ready for an electrified future.