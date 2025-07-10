Tesla's "Lane assistance" mode involved in terrifying crash
A Tesla Model Y recently crashed on California's I-5 while using "lane assist" and cruise control, bringing attention to the reliability of these features.
Thankfully, the 23-year-old driver walked away with just minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) didn't find any signs of impaired driving but couldn't pinpoint what actually caused the accident.
You can't zone out behind the wheel: CHP
CHP is reminding everyone that even with advanced driving aids, you can't zone out behind the wheel.
They shared striking images of the crash to drive home their point.
While some credit Tesla's safety features for the driver's survival, luck definitely played a part too.
Incidents like this keep sparking debates about how much we should trust assisted-driving tech—and why staying alert still matters.