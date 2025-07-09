Delhi's used car market experiences 50% price drop

Luxury second-hand cars that used to cost ₹6-7 lakh are now going for just ₹4-5 lakh. Sellers are under pressure, while buyers from outside Delhi are driving hard bargains and getting great deals.

If you're thinking about buying a used car, this could be your moment to score one at a lower price.

Just keep in mind: things might shift again as the full ban on older vehicles kicks in by November 2025.