Next Article
Delhi's used car market experiences 50% price drop
Delhi's used car market is seeing a sharp 40-50% price drop, thanks to new government rules phasing out older cars—impacting nearly 60 lakh vehicles.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry says this has led to a big dip in prices across the board.
Prices of luxury 2nd-hand cars have also dropped
Luxury second-hand cars that used to cost ₹6-7 lakh are now going for just ₹4-5 lakh.
Sellers are under pressure, while buyers from outside Delhi are driving hard bargains and getting great deals.
If you're thinking about buying a used car...
If you're thinking about buying a used car, this could be your moment to score one at a lower price.
Just keep in mind: things might shift again as the full ban on older vehicles kicks in by November 2025.