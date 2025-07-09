Next Article
Ferrari revives the mid-engine V-12 supercar
Ferrari is putting a unique Daytona SP3 up for grabs at Monterey Car Week in California.
This special edition brings back the iconic mid-engine V-12 after fans weren't thrilled with the F80's V-6.
All proceeds will support The Ferrari Foundation, and since previous models sold out fast at $2.2 million, this 600th unit could fetch even more.
Unique touches in the 1-off model
The car rocks a bold two-tone look and a new split Ferrari logo, plus there's a plaque marking its one-off status.
Inside, it uses eco-friendly touches like seats made from recycled tires and Formula 1 carbon fiber.
It's another example of Ferrari using rare releases to give back, just like when they raised $7 million for earthquake relief with their last limited edition.