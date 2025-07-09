Aston Martin unveils track-focused Vantage S

The Vantage S gets a host of updates

The Vantage S isn't just about speed—it gets a fresh look with an 'S' badge, aero blades, and a big rear spoiler that boosts downforce for better grip.

Handling is sharper thanks to new dampers and softer mounts.

Inside, you get sporty carbon fiber touches plus a 10.25-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—so your playlists are always within reach.