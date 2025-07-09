Next Article
Aston Martin unveils track-focused Vantage S
Aston Martin just revealed the Vantage S, an upgraded take on their classic V8 sports car.
This version packs a punch with 680hp (that's 15 more than before) from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine and delivers peak torque faster for snappier acceleration.
Available as both coupe and roadster, it's set to hit roads in October 2025.
The Vantage S gets a host of updates
The Vantage S isn't just about speed—it gets a fresh look with an 'S' badge, aero blades, and a big rear spoiler that boosts downforce for better grip.
Handling is sharper thanks to new dampers and softer mounts.
Inside, you get sporty carbon fiber touches plus a 10.25-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—so your playlists are always within reach.