Tata Harrier.ev enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology

Premium Harman JBL sound setup in the Harrier.ev

The Harrier.ev gets a Harman JBL setup with four 6.5-inch speakers, four tweeters, dashboard mid-range speakers, and a subwoofer—all powered by an 8-channel amp for crisp sound.

You can stream music and podcasts in Dolby Atmos using apps like Gaana and Audible through the Arcade.ev app store, showing Tata's push to make in-car tech seriously cool.