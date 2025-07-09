Range Rover SV Black unveiled with all-black design

Glossy black exterior, plush leather interior, and 'Sensory floor' tech

The SV Black rocks a glossy black exterior and plush leather interior with sleek accents.

Under the hood, there's a powerful 607hp V8 mild-hybrid engine (you can pick standard or long wheelbase).

But what really sets it apart is "Sensory Floor" tech—basically, built-in seat and footwell vibes that sync to different wellness modes for extra comfort on every ride.