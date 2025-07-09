Range Rover SV Black unveiled with all-black design
Land Rover just dropped the Range Rover SV Black—a super-premium SUV with an all-black vibe and some seriously cool wellness tech.
Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this flagship joins the brand's top-tier lineup and will be up for grabs in late 2025.
Glossy black exterior, plush leather interior, and 'Sensory floor' tech
The SV Black rocks a glossy black exterior and plush leather interior with sleek accents.
Under the hood, there's a powerful 607hp V8 mild-hybrid engine (you can pick standard or long wheelbase).
But what really sets it apart is "Sensory Floor" tech—basically, built-in seat and footwell vibes that sync to different wellness modes for extra comfort on every ride.
Price and rivals
Trying to be greener, Land Rover fitted this SUV with Pirelli tires made from over 70% recycled materials.
It goes head-to-head with ultra-luxury rivals like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Price? Around £188,000—so definitely not your average daily drive!