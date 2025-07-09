Next Article
Porsche debuts limited-edition 911 Club Coupe
Porsche just revealed the 911 Club Coupe—a super limited-edition ride marking 70 years of the Porsche Club of America.
Only 70 cars will be made worldwide, so it's a real collector's dream.
Built off the 911 Carrera T, it packs a punchy flat-six engine with a six-speed manual, plus sporty upgrades like PASM suspension and torque vectoring for sharper handling.
Check out the design details
This edition stands out with red-accented bumpers, blue metallic mirrors, plaid seat inserts, and sleek black leather inside.
The cabin pops with Speed Blue details and "PCA 70 Years" branding.
Each owner also scores a matching Swiss-made chronograph watch by Porsche Design.
Classic Porsche performance with some exclusive flair.