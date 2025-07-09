Porsche debuts limited-edition 911 Club Coupe Auto Jul 09, 2025

Porsche just revealed the 911 Club Coupe—a super limited-edition ride marking 70 years of the Porsche Club of America.

Only 70 cars will be made worldwide, so it's a real collector's dream.

Built off the 911 Carrera T, it packs a punchy flat-six engine with a six-speed manual, plus sporty upgrades like PASM suspension and torque vectoring for sharper handling.