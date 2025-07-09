Renault Triber facelift launch date revealed

What's new in the Triber's design and features?

The facelift brings redesigned LED tail lights, a sharper front end with sleeker headlights and a new grille, plus an upgraded rear bumper.

Inside, you might see a digital driver display and automatic climate control added to familiar features like the 8-inch touchscreen and keyless entry.

The reliable 1.0-liter petrol engine stays (with rumors of a turbo option), along with safety gear like six airbags and a rear parking camera.