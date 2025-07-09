Next Article
Renault Triber facelift launch date revealed
Renault is giving its popular Triber MPV a fresh look, with the facelift set to launch on July 23, 2025.
The updated model has been spotted in testing and promises new design tweaks, upgraded features, and some mechanical improvements.
What's new in the Triber's design and features?
The facelift brings redesigned LED tail lights, a sharper front end with sleeker headlights and a new grille, plus an upgraded rear bumper.
Inside, you might see a digital driver display and automatic climate control added to familiar features like the 8-inch touchscreen and keyless entry.
The reliable 1.0-liter petrol engine stays (with rumors of a turbo option), along with safety gear like six airbags and a rear parking camera.