MG Hector Tomahawk SUV arrives with 7 seats, 517km range
What's the story
MG Motor has launched the new Hector Tomahawk, a seven-seater SUV with pure-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The EV version starts at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, starting at ₹13.99 lakh plus a battery rental of ₹4.90/km. The PHEV BaaS price starts at ₹21.79 lakh plus a battery rental of ₹3.20/km for limited bookings.
EV details
Hector Tomahawk EV promises a range of up to 517km
The Hector Tomahawk EV packs a 69.2kWh battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor that churns out 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque.
It promises a range of up to 517km on a single charge and supports 90kW DC fast charging.
The SUV comes in five- and seven-seat configurations, with 18 connected apps and India's first Gen AI with karaoke capabilities.
Design details
The SUV features parallel, opposite-facing LED DRLs
The Hector Tomahawk sports a large, upright SUV profile inspired by an iconic Allied fighter aircraft from World War II.
It has a long bonnet, high ground clearance, prominent wheel arches, and muscular bodywork.
The front end features parallel, opposite-facing LED DRLs with rectangular headlamps while the side profile gets chunky body cladding and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Platform tech
It gets i-Smart with over 80 connected features
The Hector Tomahawk is the first MG model in India to be based on the ADAPT platform, or Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology.
This architecture has been developed to support multiple electrified powertrains, including pure EVs, series hybrids, parallel hybrids, and direct-engine-drive configurations.
The SUV also gets a 15.6-inch HD display, Level 2 ADAS and i-SMART 3.0 with over 80 connected features.
PHEV specs
Plug-in hybrid version can go from 0-100km/h in 9 seconds
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV combines a 1.5-liter petrol engine, dedicated hybrid transmission, and a 20.5kWh battery.
It offers over 1,100km range with a fully charged battery and one full fuel tank.
The plug-in hybrid version gets an electric motor that produces 148kW of power and can go from 0-100km/h in around nine seconds.