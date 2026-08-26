MG Hector Tomahawk SUV arrives with 7 seats, 517km range

The Hector Tomahawk EV packs a 69.2kWh battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor that churns out 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque.

It promises a range of up to 517km on a single charge and supports 90kW DC fast charging.

The SUV comes in five- and seven-seat configurations, with 18 connected apps and India's first Gen AI with karaoke capabilities.