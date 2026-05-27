MG's flagship Majestor SUV launched in India at ₹41L
What's the story
MG Motor India has launched its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, at a starting price of ₹40.99 lakh. The model replaces the Gloster and takes on full-size three-row SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tayron, and SKODA Kodiaq. The Majestor is available in two variants: 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT. The top-spec version with 4x4 diesel automatic transmission costs ₹44.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Price comparison
How does the Majestor fare against Fortuner?
The Majestor is more affordable than Toyota Fortuner Legender (₹48.29 lakh) and GR-S (₹50.46 lakh) in its top-spec 4x4 diesel-AT avatar. However, the standard Fortuner 4x4 diesel-AT variant is priced at ₹43.12 lakh, which is ₹1.87 lakh cheaper than the fully-loaded Majestor. The Skoda Kodiaq starts at ₹36.99 lakh, making it more affordable at entry-level trims.
Design overhaul
Let's look at the design of MG Majestor
The Majestor sports a reworked front fascia with 'MORRIS GARAGES' lettering, aggressive split-headlights with slim LED DRLs and vertically-oriented main units. It also gets a bigger grille with vertical LED strips, a muscular bumper with segmented skidplate, and new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end has connected LED taillamps, 'MORRIS GARAGES' lettering in black above it, bold 'MAJESTOR' branding on lower half of tailgate, and dual-exhaust setup.
Interior features
It gets a revamped dashboard layout with new AC vents
The Majestor comes with an all-black finish and a revamped dashboard layout with new AC vents, a redesigned center console, and a grab handle on the co-driver side. It can be configured in either 7-seat layout with second-row bench or 6-seat configuration with captain's chairs that slide, recline and have individual armrests. Boot space is rated at 343-liter with all rows up but can be expanded to 1,350-liter by folding third row seats.
Engine specifications
The SUV draws power from a twin-turbo diesel engine
The Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215hp and 479Nm. The power is distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It has been noted that this engine is great for highway cruising but not so much for city driving due to turbo lag below 2,000rpm and occasional slow shifts from the gearbox.