MG's flagship Majestor SUV launched in India at ₹41L

MG Motor India has launched its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, at a starting price of ₹40.99 lakh. The model replaces the Gloster and takes on full-size three-row SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tayron, and SKODA Kodiaq. The Majestor is available in two variants: 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT. The top-spec version with 4x4 diesel automatic transmission costs ₹44.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Price comparison How does the Majestor fare against Fortuner? The Majestor is more affordable than Toyota Fortuner Legender (₹48.29 lakh) and GR-S (₹50.46 lakh) in its top-spec 4x4 diesel-AT avatar. However, the standard Fortuner 4x4 diesel-AT variant is priced at ₹43.12 lakh, which is ₹1.87 lakh cheaper than the fully-loaded Majestor. The Skoda Kodiaq starts at ₹36.99 lakh, making it more affordable at entry-level trims.

Design overhaul Let's look at the design of MG Majestor The Majestor sports a reworked front fascia with 'MORRIS GARAGES' lettering, aggressive split-headlights with slim LED DRLs and vertically-oriented main units. It also gets a bigger grille with vertical LED strips, a muscular bumper with segmented skidplate, and new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end has connected LED taillamps, 'MORRIS GARAGES' lettering in black above it, bold 'MAJESTOR' branding on lower half of tailgate, and dual-exhaust setup.

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Interior features It gets a revamped dashboard layout with new AC vents The Majestor comes with an all-black finish and a revamped dashboard layout with new AC vents, a redesigned center console, and a grab handle on the co-driver side. It can be configured in either 7-seat layout with second-row bench or 6-seat configuration with captain's chairs that slide, recline and have individual armrests. Boot space is rated at 343-liter with all rows up but can be expanded to 1,350-liter by folding third row seats.

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