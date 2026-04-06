MG opens bookings for its flagship Majestor SUV in India

MG Motor India is all set to launch its flagship SUV, the Majestor, on April 20. The vehicle will sit above the Gloster in the company's lineup and will take on popular models like the Toyota Fortuner. The Majestor was first unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, and is essentially a heavily updated version of the Gloster.

Bookings First 3,000 customers will get complimentary package Bookings for the Majestor have already started at ₹41,000. Customers can book the SUV either online or by visiting their nearest MG dealership. Showroom previews and test drives are expected to start soon after the official launch. Deliveries of this highly-anticipated model are scheduled to begin in May 2026. The first 3,000 customers who pre-book the Majestor will get a complimentary package with a five-year unlimited-kilometer warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and a five-year labor-free service contract.

Performance SUV to offer all-terrain management software The Majestor will be powered by a single 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215hp of power. It will be paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission for smooth performance. The SUV comes with a four-wheel-drive system and all-terrain management software called M-Hub, which offers up to 10 selectable terrain and drive modes. It also features three differential locks and can wade through water as deep as 810mm.

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Looks Design of Majestor The Majestor sports a bold, traditional SUV look with a large Matrix-style grille, Falcon-inspired DRLs, and modern split headlamps. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels for a premium stance. The rear gets connected LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate with 'Morris Garages' and 'Majestor' badging. Inside, the dashboard is completely redesigned with piano-black trim and silver accents for a modern touch.

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