Next Article

The collaboration plans to install 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers

MG Motor, HPCL join forces to boost EV charging infrastructure

By Mudit Dube 06:18 pm May 29, 202406:18 pm

What's the story MG Motor India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have announced a strategic alliance aimed at expanding the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across India. The collaboration plans to install 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at select locations on highways and within cities. This initiative is designed to make EV charging options more readily available, thereby enhancing the EV ownership experience.

Expansion plans

The companies plan to deploy CCS2 compatible chargers

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at MG Motor India, emphasized the significance of the partnership with HPCL in expanding the country's EV charging infrastructure. He stated, "HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions." The companies plan to deploy CCS2 compatible chargers at all locations.

Charging accessibility

MG Motor India's EV owners to benefit from partnership

MG Motor India has disclosed that its EV owners will be able to access these chargers via the MyMG mobile application. The company has already installed over 15,000 public and private chargers across India in partnership with companies such as Tata Power, Delta Electronics, and Fortum. HPCL is also actively involved in establishing a network of EV charges at its petrol stations across the country.

Growth strategy

HPCL's expansion plans and partnership benefits

HPCL currently operates over 3,600 charging stations across the country with plans to expand this number to 5,000 by the end of 2024. Shri Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager of Highway Retailing at HPCL, highlighted that the partnership with MG Motor India will leverage MG's vehicle base to increase the utilization of HPCL's chargers installed across India. "This synergy will help in the growth of the EVs in the coming days," Ghosh added.