Audi expands Q6 e-tron lineup with new rear-wheel drive variant

What's the story Audi has broadened its Q6 e-tron range with the launch of a new rear-wheel drive variant. The latest addition to the all-electric SUV lineup is hailed by the German marque as highly efficient. It comes equipped with a 100kWh high-voltage battery and delivers a maximum output of 322hp. This new model joins the existing Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron, which have system outputs of 382hp and 510hp respectively.

Audi Q6 e-tron's performance and charging capabilities

The Audi Q6 e-tron offers a claimed range of up to 641km, as per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). The vehicle also supports ultra-fast charging, capable of adding 260km of range in just 10 minutes at compatible high-power charging stations. Powering the new rear-wheel drive variant is a compact yet potent permanent magnet synchronous motor that accelerates the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.6 seconds.

Innovative interior features of the Audi Q6 e-tron

The interior of the Audi Q6 e-tron boasts a 14.5-inch central curved display, extending into an 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel. The front passenger side is equipped with a 10.9-inch infotainment unit. An optional augmented reality heads-up display is available, projecting images onto the windshield appearing 650 feet ahead of the car. Additionally, the Q6 e-tron supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and features connected technology.

Audi Q6 e-tron's PPE architecture and future plans

The Audi Q6 e-tron, which made its global debut in March this year, is based on the PPE architecture. It shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV under the Volkswagen umbrella, marking Audi's first use of this platform. The PPE platform uses an 800-volt electrical system and features two electric motors positioned toward the rear for optimal weight distribution and sporty handling. This versatile platform will serve as the foundation for upcoming generations of Audi electric cars.