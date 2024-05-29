Next Article

2024 BMW 3 Series comes with a new 19.5kWh battery for the 330e PHEV variant

BMW unveils 2024 3 Series with design and tech upgrades

What's the story German automaker BMW has revealed the updated 3 Series for 2024. The new model features design modifications, interior enhancements, and advanced infotainment software. It also boasts an extended electric-only range for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variants. The production of all versions is set to commence in July in Europe. However, the diesel variant of this popular model will not be available in certain markets, including the UK.

2024 BMW 3 Series gets enhanced chassis and lightweight components

BMW has fine-tuned the 3 Series's chassis to significantly improve comfort in all driving situations without compromising driver engagement. This includes stiffer mounting points for the rear dampers, quicker and more responsive steering, and an option for upgraded adaptive dampers. To keep the weight down, components such as the hood, front wheel arches, engine subframe, and front spring struts are made of aluminium. However, BMW has yet to reveal the total weight of the updated 3 Series.

Subtle exterior changes and new color options for 3 Series

The exterior of the 2024 BMW 3 Series has been subtly redesigned with a cleaner and more aerodynamic front bumper, angular sills, and new 19-inch alloy wheel designs. The standard models are equipped with 17-inch alloys. Additionally, customers can choose from nine new paint finishes, further enhancing the personalization options for this updated model.

Interior of 2024 BMW 3 Series showcases minimalist design

The interior of the 2024 BMW 3 Series showcases a minimalist design with fewer buttons as more functions have been integrated into the 14.9-inch curved touchscreen that runs the latest-generation iDrive system. This system also introduces a customizable widget bar, augmented reality for navigation, and 5G connectivity. All variants of the 2024 BMW 3 Series come with standard features such as tri-zone climate control and a 12.3-inch instrumentation display seen in previous models.

Enhanced powertrain and increased electric range for PHEV variant

The 2024 BMW 3 Series comes with a new 19.5kWh battery for the 330e PHEV, which is 7.5kWh larger than its predecessor. This results in a total electric range of 101km, an increase of 35km from before. The 330e's battery can be charged at speeds of up to 11kW, with a recharge time of just 2 hours and 15 minutes. It's paired with an electric motor and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a total system output of 300hp.