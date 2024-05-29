Next Article

It will run on a 2.0-liter diesel engine

MG Gloster (facelift) to launch in India soon: What's new

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:13 pm May 29, 202412:13 pm

What's the story MG Motor is preparing to launch a refreshed version of its popular full-size SUV, the Gloster, in India. This updated model will be a rebranded version of the globally recognized LDV D90/Maxus D90. The new Gloster will feature significant design enhancements and subtle interior modifications. This will promise a fresh look and an improved driving experience for Indian customers.

A blend of novelty and tradition

The facelifted Gloster will sport a revamped front fascia, dominated by a large three-slat grille with the MG logo at its heart. The headlights will also get a new look, featuring a cube-shaped split setup. The LED DRLs will now extend into the grille, enhancing the SUV's front profile. Interestingly, the test vehicle was spotted with the same alloy rims as the current model, suggesting that the new version may also feature these wheels.

Rear and interior upgrades

The rear of the new Gloster will feature updated LED taillights with a connecting light bar, adding to its modern aesthetic. Inside the cabin, the SUV will continue to offer a large touchscreen infotainment panel, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster. Other features such as powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a 360-degree-view surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite will also be available.

Power and performance

Despite the extensive design and feature upgrades, MG Motor has decided to retain the current powertrain option for the new Gloster. The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This mill will be capable of delivering a maximum power output of 213hp and peak torque of 478Nm.