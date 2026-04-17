MG Motor India raises M9 price by ₹5L to ₹75.90L

M9 90 kWh 548km range

The M9 packs a 90-kWh battery with 241.65hp and 350 Nm of torque, giving you up to 548km range on one charge. Charging from 30% to 80% takes about half an hour (pretty handy for road trips).

Inside, you get luxury touches like massaging Presidential seats in Cognac Brown leather, seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS safety tech, and loads of space (1,720-liter plus a frunk).

There's also a panoramic sunroof and a slick 12.3-inch infotainment screen with a punchy 13-speaker sound system, so long drives should feel pretty comfy and fun.