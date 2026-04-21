MG Motor India to unveil Majestor SUV prices April 27

Majestor packs 2.0L diesel and ADAS

The Majestor packs a punch with its 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine (215hp), eight-speed automatic gearbox, and four-wheel drive, so it's ready for both city drives and weekend getaways.

Style-wise, you get a bold boxy look, big dual-tone alloy wheels, a luxe black cabin with dual screens, leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system, and even wireless charging.

On safety: six airbags, Level 2 ADAS tech for smarter driving assists, and a 360-degree camera round out the package, making it one of the most feature-loaded SUVs in its class.