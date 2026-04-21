MG Motor India to unveil Majestor SUV prices April 27
MG Motor India is set to unveil the Majestor SUV's prices on April 27, 2026.
Positioned as the Gloster's successor, this new flagship will come in Sharp and Savvy trims and is expected to cost between ₹40 lakh and ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Majestor will go head-to-head with popular SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.
Majestor packs 2.0L diesel and ADAS
The Majestor packs a punch with its 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine (215hp), eight-speed automatic gearbox, and four-wheel drive, so it's ready for both city drives and weekend getaways.
Style-wise, you get a bold boxy look, big dual-tone alloy wheels, a luxe black cabin with dual screens, leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system, and even wireless charging.
On safety: six airbags, Level 2 ADAS tech for smarter driving assists, and a 360-degree camera round out the package, making it one of the most feature-loaded SUVs in its class.