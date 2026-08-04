MG Motor India unveils expected Hector Hawk SUV August 28
JSW MG Motor India is rolling out the expected to be called the Hector Hawk SUV on August 28, 2026.
Sitting above the regular Hector, this one's built on MG's new ADAPT platform and comes in both all-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, ready to take on rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO.
Hector Hawk EV 530km PHEV 125km
Hector Hawk is roomy, with a sleek look inspired by the Wuling Starlight 560: think LED headlamps, wraparound tail-lamps, a blanked-off EV grille, and a charging port tucked into the rear fender.
Inside, you get a big 12.8-inch touchscreen with support plus ADAS safety features.
The EV version promises up to a 530-kilometer range per charge; if you go for the PHEV, you get a petrol engine plus an electric-only range of up to 125km, pretty solid for city commutes or road trips.