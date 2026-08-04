MG Motor India unveils expected Hector Hawk SUV August 28

JSW MG Motor India is rolling out the expected to be called the Hector Hawk SUV on August 28, 2026.

Sitting above the regular Hector, this one's built on MG's new ADAPT platform and comes in both all-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, ready to take on rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO.