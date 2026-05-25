MG Motor starts Majestor production in Halol with ₹41,000 pre-booking Auto May 25, 2026

MG Motor has started building its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

This model is set to replace the Gloster and will go head-to-head with big names like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

If you're interested, pre-bookings are already open for ₹41,000.