MG Motor starts Majestor production in Halol with ₹41,000 pre-booking
Auto
MG Motor has started building its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, at its Halol plant in Gujarat.
This model is set to replace the Gloster and will go head-to-head with big names like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.
If you're interested, pre-bookings are already open for ₹41,000.
Majestor priced 40-45L with twin-turbo diesel
Expected to cost between ₹40-45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Majestor comes in Sharp and Savvy trims with 6- or 7-seat options.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.
Standout features include a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.4-inch displays inside, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS safety tech, and sleek 19-inch alloys, basically ticking all the boxes for a modern SUV.