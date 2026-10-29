This Ferrari 308 GTB tribute comes with old-school V8 engine
What's the story
Italian motorsports manufacturer Michelotto, known for its work on the F40 and 308 for factory competition, is working on a tribute to the iconic Ferrari 308 GTB. The new model, dubbed Michelotto Gruppo Four Tributo, will come with an old-school powertrain featuring a small-displacement V8 engine and a dogleg five-speed manual transmission. The car's composite bodywork will keep its weight just over 950kg.
Heritage
Michelotto's work on Ferrari cars
Michelotto has over 50 years of experience in preparing Ferrari cars for the track.
The company has worked on several iconic models, including the F40 LM, a competition version of Ferrari's ultimate 1980s supercar.
It also prepared the 308 for Group 4 rally racing, leading to Ferrari's only-ever podium finish in WRC.
The new road car pays homage to that rally car but is set up purely for tarmac work.
Specifications
Gruppo Four Tributo is powered by naturally aspirated V8 engine
The Gruppo Four Tributo is built on a tube-frame chassis with an integrated roll cage, covered in carbon composite panels.
It is powered by a naturally aspirated, all-aluminum 3.4-liter V8 engine that delivers peak power of 380hp at 8,250rpm through a five-speed dogleg manual gearbox.
Despite its old-school Italian exotic appeal with no six-speed manual or turbochargers, the car weighs just 950kg thanks to its composite construction and simple powertrain recipe.
Market outlook
What about pricing?
Like most modern renditions of classic cars, the Gruppo Four Tributo is expected to be expensive with low production levels.
However, considering Ferrari's $200,000 premium for the simulated-manual version of its 12Cilindri over the standard model and Michelotto's 55 years of motorsports heritage, this new model could be a great option for those looking for stick-shift Italian bliss.