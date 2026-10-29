This Ferrari 308 GTB tribute comes with old-school V8 engine

Michelotto has over 50 years of experience in preparing Ferrari cars for the track.

The company has worked on several iconic models, including the F40 LM, a competition version of Ferrari's ultimate 1980s supercar.

It also prepared the 308 for Group 4 rally racing, leading to Ferrari's only-ever podium finish in WRC.

The new road car pays homage to that rally car but is set up purely for tarmac work.