Mini's locally assembled Countryman C launches in India June 17

Under the hood, you'll likely find a BMW X1-inspired 1.5-liter turbo engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch setup. The look sticks close to the Countryman Electric but adds tweaks like champagne accents and body-colored handles. Inside, expect a dual-tone cabin with Mini's signature circular touchscreen and paddle shifters. You can pick from five colors: Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue, or Smokey Green.

Countryman C under ₹64.9L

The Countryman C will take on rivals like the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA, and it'll be priced lower than the ₹64.9 lakh JCW All4 variant.

If you're eyeing value in the premium SUV space without breaking the bank, this one's worth a look.