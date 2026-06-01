Mini's locally assembled Countryman C launches in India June 17
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Mini's 2026 Countryman C is rolling out in India soon: mark your calendar for June 17.
It's locally assembled, slots below the sporty JCW All4, and prebookings are already open.
This launch gives folks a more budget-friendly way to join Mini's premium club.
Countryman C expected 1.5L turbo
Under the hood, you'll likely find a BMW X1-inspired 1.5-liter turbo engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch setup.
The look sticks close to the Countryman Electric but adds tweaks like champagne accents and body-colored handles.
Inside, expect a dual-tone cabin with Mini's signature circular touchscreen and paddle shifters.
You can pick from five colors: Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue, or Smokey Green.