Mitsubishi debuts all-new Pajero SUV after 5-year haitus
What's the story
Mitsubishi has officially unveiled the fifth-generation Pajero, also known as Montero in some markets. The new model will be launched in Thailand first and later in Japan and Australia by March 2027. However, it is still uncertain if the US and Indian markets will get this revived off-roader. The original Pajero was launched in 1982 and sold over 3.3 million units across more than 170 countries before being discontinued in 2021.
Design details
The SUV draws heavily from the Triton pickup
The new Pajero borrows heavily from the Triton pickup's frame, but has been redesigned to suit a three-row SUV.
It features a boxy design with high ground clearance, making it a potential rival for Toyota Land Cruiser.
Under the hood, Mitsubishi has confirmed that the new model will be powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter diesel engine from the Triton range. This unit produces an impressive 204hp and 480Nm of torque.
Off-road features
It features Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD-II system
The fifth-gen Pajero comes with Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD-II four-wheel-drive system, offering four selectable modes for enhanced off-road performance.
The new model doesn't resemble its predecessors much. It borrows elements from regional models like the Destinator and Xforce but features bulging fenders and a more imposing front grille.
The sculpted body offers a spacious cabin with a flat roofline and ample underbody protection at both ends.
Interior amenities
The Pajero offers leather upholstery
The new Pajero offers a three-row layout that can accommodate seven passengers. The second row slides 150mm and tumbles for extra cargo space or easier access to third-row occupants.
The interior is surprisingly luxurious for a Mitsubishi, with leather covering almost all surfaces on the top trim level.
It also features double-glazed windows for all doors, an acoustic windshield for a quieter cabin, and USB ports across all three rows.
Platform details
It is built on a ladder-frame platform shared with Triton
The new Pajero is built on a ladder-frame platform shared with the Triton pickup, but Mitsubishi says it is much stiffer due to more high-tensile steel.
This added rigidity should improve ride quality on-road and off-road while also enhancing durability and reliability.
The SUV features a high-mounted double-wishbone front suspension and a new five-link rigid rear axle for an ideal blend of road manners and off-road capability.