Mitsubishi debuts all-new Pajero SUV after 5-year haitus

The new Pajero borrows heavily from the Triton pickup's frame, but has been redesigned to suit a three-row SUV.

It features a boxy design with high ground clearance, making it a potential rival for Toyota Land Cruiser.

Under the hood, Mitsubishi has confirmed that the new model will be powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter diesel engine from the Triton range. This unit produces an impressive 204hp and 480Nm of torque.