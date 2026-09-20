This stylish Japanese roadster is inspired by Chevrolet Corvette
What's the story
Japanese automaker Mitsuoka Motors has teased its latest creation, the LA1. The vehicle appears to be a modern Mazda Miata with design elements inspired by the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette. The full details and specifications of this unique model are yet to be revealed, with an official unveiling scheduled for November 26.
Design fusion
The LA1 is a blend of Miata and C1 Corvette
The Mitsuoka LA1 is a unique blend of the classic C1 Corvette's silhouette and the modern lines of the Mazda Miata.
The new model has quad headlights, doubling the original figure, and a more intricate front-end design with chrome bumpers.
This fusion gives it a distinctive look that pays homage to both American and Japanese automotive heritage.
Past projects
Mitsuoka has a history of creating Corvette replicas
Mitsuoka Motors has a history of giving Japanese cars the silhouette of iconic American vehicles.
The LA1 isn't the first Corvette replica from the brand; that honor goes to the Rock Star, a C2-dupe also based on a Miata.
Other notable projects include Buddy, a Toyota RAV4 modified to look like a K5 Blazer, and M55, a Civic hatchback with 1970s Dodge Charger styling.
Anticipation builds
Pricing and performance details to be revealed in November
The full reveal of the Mitsuoka LA1 on November 26 will hopefully provide more information about its donor car and performance specs.
Pricing details are also expected to be announced around the same time.
However, it's worth noting that while these projects aren't overly expensive, they usually come with long waitlists that can stretch for months or even years.