PM E-Drive subsidy for electric two-wheelers extended till FY28

The government has increased the subsidy allocation for electric two-wheelers to ₹2,767 crore from ₹1,772 crore till FY28.

The number of vehicles eligible for this subsidy has also been increased to 4.57 million from over 2.4 million.

The total outlay of the scheme has been raised to ₹11,900 crore from ₹10,900 crore.