Ethanol-blended diesel failed safety test, says Modi government
What's the story
The Indian government's plan to introduce 20% ethanol blending in diesel has hit a major roadblock. The initiative has been marred by many safety concerns. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi had announced yesterday that ethanol blending in diesel has failed the flash-point test. This makes it unsuitable for commercial use.
Test results
Flash-point test conducted by OMCs
The flash-point test, a critical safety measure, was conducted by public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).
They blended ethanol into diesel at their research and development centers in collaboration with accredited laboratories and automobile manufacturers.
However, the tests showed that the blended fuel did not meet the required flash-point specification.
Gopi said that the flash point fell sharply in case of ethanol-blended diesel.
Policy impact
Future of E20 petrol uncertain
Despite the setback with diesel, the government has already implemented E20 petrol across the country.
However, the future of this policy now hangs in balance as experts warn that ethanol-blended fuel could affect land-use patterns and the environment.
A group of experts have recommended lowering prices for ethanol-blended fuel to offset reduced efficiency and additional costs due to vehicle component wear and tear.
Agricultural shift
Shift from food to fuel
D Raghunandan, a scientist and activist at the Delhi Science Forum, raised concerns over ethanol-blended fuel's impact on Indian agriculture.
He said that the country has shifted from being food-oriented to fuel-oriented due to this policy.
Raghunandan also highlighted how India now imports maize because of its increased demand for ethanol production.
He described the policy as disruptive with environmental implications in terms of water utilization and agricultural pattern changes.